Peterborough United sign a young non-league hotshot

The 18 year-old has moved to the Weston Homes Stadium and will link up with the Posh Under 23 squad.

Taylor scored 21 goals in 13 matches on loan for Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side Wroxham last season before returning to his hometown club to make a National League debut this season.

Posh Under 23s will now be managed by former star midfielder Simon Davies. The departure of first-team coach Mark Robson to manage West Ham Under 23s has led to a restructuring of the Posh coaching set-up with Matthew Etherington stepping up from the under 23 side to the first-team and Davies moving up from the under 18s.