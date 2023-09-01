The fee will remain undisclosed, but Wakeling has signed a three-year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Wakeling has netted eight goals for the Robins since arriving from Leicester City in the summer of 2022 and was shortlisted for the EFL League Two Player of the Season last term. He also chalked up six assists for the club.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “We have been keeping an eye on Jacob since last season when he had a bit of a breakout campaign. I have spoken to people I know who have worked with him and they have given a glowing recommendation.

Jacob Wakeling (right) in action for Swindon at Posh earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“He is a real pest in the way that he presses. He is a strong runner, a good size. He can play wide but he is predominantly someone who plays down the middle. We have done our research methodically for all of the players we have brought in during this window.

“We think he is a really good young player, we are excited about him, we feel he has a lot of potential and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Wakeling said: “When I first heard of the interest, it was something I wanted to get done quickly. It has been a bit of a mad day as I was on the way to a coach stop off point with Swindon, but then the plans changed! I am really excited to be here. It is a wonderful club to continue my development with.

