Nicholas Bilokapic when on loan at Hartlepool (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Bilokapic (20), an Australian youth international, has signed a three-year contract at Posh after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Bilokapic. who is 6ft 5ins tall, has started five league games for the Terriers, but none since the 4-0 defeat at home to Coventry City in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bilokapic also had a brief stint on loan at Hartlepool in the 2021-22 season, but started just two games for them.

Bilokapic will compete with 21 year-old Will Blackmore for the Posh first-team slot. They are set to play 45 minutes apiece in Saturday’s friendly at Colchester United.

On-trial goalkeeper Fynn Talley remains at the club.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I am delighted to bring Nick to the club. He has great potential, is a good size, is good with his feet and has experience of playing football in the Championship last season. They were big games too as they were trying to stay in the league.

“We now have two young goalkeepers who can compete against each other for a first-team place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like Nick’s temperament. He is very calm and he fits what we need. He brings a good size, he is an imposing, aggressive goalkeeper and I think he has got stacks of potential. The two goalkeepers will scrap it out and will push each other on.

Bilokapic said: “The next part of my development is to get game time. I feel this is the perfect scenario for me. I have been second choice goalkeeper in the Championship for the last two seasons so this is the right step in the direction for me and I am really excited about the opportunity.

“I spoke with the manager and he talked through the plans and what he expects and really sold it to me. I wanted to get it done as soon as I could. You don’t really want it going on too long in pre-season."

Bilokapic has represented Australia at under 17 level and also been part of a training group at under 23 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad