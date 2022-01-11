Peterborough United sign a German goalkeeper from Swansea City

Steven Benda playing for Swansea at Preston earlier this season. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images.

Benda (23) has started six Championship matches for the Swans including the first five matches of the current campaign when he kept clean sheets at at home to Sheffield United and at Bristol City. He also kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Reading.

Benda hasn’t played in the Swansea first-team since a 2-0 defeat at Brighton in the Carabao Cup on September 22.

Benda moved to Swansea from German club 1860 Munich in 2017. He played 24 games on loan at Swindon Town in League Two in the 2019-20 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benda, who is 6ft 4ins tall, will put immediate pressure on current number one Dai Cornell with teenage Posh ‘keeper Will Blackmore expected to leave on loan to gain first-team experience.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “It’s a good signing for us. He’s a good size, a good goalkeeper and he’s very decent with the ball at his feet which is important these days.

“We needed competition for Dai and we need to get Will out on loan.”