Peterborough United sign a former Gillingham defender
Peterborough United have signed former Gillingham defender Emmanuel Fernandez on a two-year contract.
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 5:46 pm
Fernandez (19) made his Posh debut in today’s (July 10) 8-0 friendly win at Bedford Town. The teenager was a youth team player at Gillingham, but was released last summer. He played for Ramsgate Town last season.
Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: “We brought Emmanuel in from Ramsgate last season. He has a lot to learn yet, but he’s a good size, he’s quick and he’s good on the ball so he ticks a lot of boxes. He has plenty to learn tactically, but there’s plenty there to work on.”