Peterborough United sign a former Gillingham defender

Fernandez (19) made his Posh debut in today’s (July 10) 8-0 friendly win at Bedford Town. The teenager was a youth team player at Gillingham, but was released last summer. He played for Ramsgate Town last season.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: “We brought Emmanuel in from Ramsgate last season. He has a lot to learn yet, but he’s a good size, he’s quick and he’s good on the ball so he ticks a lot of boxes. He has plenty to learn tactically, but there’s plenty there to work on.”