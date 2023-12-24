Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou believes the squad showed why they are so special this year with a comeback 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the winning goal with team-mates. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh claimed all three points at Croud Meadow after a second half fightback with goals from Ricky-Jade Jones and Kyprianou.

Kyprianou also set up Jones to slide in the first goal just five minutes after Jordan Shipley had given Shrewsbury the lead with a cross that was carried all way in by the strong winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Kyprianou was full of praise for his team-mates for fighting back to secure a victory that keeps Posh in the automatic promotion places for Christmas.

Kyprianou, whose goal was set up by David Ajiboye, said “It was difficult with the conditions. In the first half we had the wind against us so it was difficult to get the ball up the pitch, but in the second half we had it going for us and it helped us a lot.

“We created some good opportunities in the first half, but it was mostly when we won it back and counter attacked when they were out of position.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t put them away, but we’ve got that team belief to be able to win games like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way we came back from conceding the freak goal is why our team is really special this year. When we went 1-0 down, we looked around and everyone was calm and believed that we could get back into the game and we showed incredible fight to do it.

“I actually thought I had overdone the pass to Ricky for his goal, but with his pace and long legs, he managed to get a toe on it. It was a well worked goal, we work on that stuff a lot and I’m really pleased with it.

“David made a great impact when he came on. When he cut the ball back I had to peel off my marker. I was going to go for the cutback, but I decided to stay in between the centre back and the keeper, something we work on a lot, and luckily I touched it in.

“It was important to keep our momentum going. We’ve got another victory under our belt now and we’ve just got to attack it on Boxing Day and get another one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We could hear our fans all game, They came out in good numbers and we really appreciate it. We hope they have a good Christmas now.”