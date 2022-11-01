News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/tehposh.com

Peterborough United shouldn't worry about sacrificing an FA Cup run if it improves the chances of promotion

Peterborough United shouldn’t be afraid of sacrificing an FA Cup run in order to give themselves the best chance of winning promotion from League One.

By Alan Swann
3 minutes ago

Posh host League Two side Salford City in the first round on Saturday and will be favourites to advance to the second round.

With centre-back Frankie Kent suspended from the next League One match at Exeter on November 12 it would be prudent to field the defence against Salford manager Grant McCann intends to use at St James Park.

It’s also surely a great chance to get some minutes into players that need them and to rest those who are carrying knocks. The players have just been through a hectic October schedule.

We’ve assumed wide man Joe Ward, left-back Joe Tomlinson and back-up goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright remain on the sidelines.

The formation stays the same.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

I'd be tempted to leave the on-loan Chelsea 'keeper out if Harvey Cartwright was fit, but I guess top-class Bergstrom needs to play to get used to a defence that might change.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

The right-back was back to his best against Cambridge last weekend. He can build on that, certainly while Ward remains an absentee.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. DAN BUTLER

The left-back could probably do with a break, but Joe Tomlinson has been injured for a while and anyway it would be sensible to leave Butler in alongside a new left-sided centre-back.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

I'm switching him to the right central defender position as I'm leaving Kent out because of his impending suspension.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Frankie KentGrant McCannLeague OneSalford
Next Page
Page 1 of 3