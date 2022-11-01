Posh host League Two side Salford City in the first round on Saturday and will be favourites to advance to the second round.

With centre-back Frankie Kent suspended from the next League One match at Exeter on November 12 it would be prudent to field the defence against Salford manager Grant McCann intends to use at St James Park.

It’s also surely a great chance to get some minutes into players that need them and to rest those who are carrying knocks. The players have just been through a hectic October schedule.

We’ve assumed wide man Joe Ward, left-back Joe Tomlinson and back-up goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright remain on the sidelines.

The formation stays the same.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM I'd be tempted to leave the on-loan Chelsea 'keeper out if Harvey Cartwright was fit, but I guess top-class Bergstrom needs to play to get used to a defence that might change. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

2. NATHAN THOMPSON The right-back was back to his best against Cambridge last weekend. He can build on that, certainly while Ward remains an absentee. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

3. DAN BUTLER The left-back could probably do with a break, but Joe Tomlinson has been injured for a while and anyway it would be sensible to leave Butler in alongside a new left-sided centre-back. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

4. RONNIE EDWARDS I'm switching him to the right central defender position as I'm leaving Kent out because of his impending suspension. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales