Peterborough United shouldn't worry about sacrificing an FA Cup run if it improves the chances of promotion
Peterborough United shouldn’t be afraid of sacrificing an FA Cup run in order to give themselves the best chance of winning promotion from League One.
Posh host League Two side Salford City in the first round on Saturday and will be favourites to advance to the second round.
With centre-back Frankie Kent suspended from the next League One match at Exeter on November 12 it would be prudent to field the defence against Salford manager Grant McCann intends to use at St James Park.
It’s also surely a great chance to get some minutes into players that need them and to rest those who are carrying knocks. The players have just been through a hectic October schedule.
We’ve assumed wide man Joe Ward, left-back Joe Tomlinson and back-up goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright remain on the sidelines.
The formation stays the same.