Jed Steer and Michael Olakigbe have both arrived and crucially, Ephron Mason-Clark has been secured back on loan until the end of the campaign before he links up with his new Coventry City teammates in the summer.
It is in the usual 4-2-3-1 formation.
1. JED STEER
A shock signing, but he was in possession of the number one shirt before his three-day exit from the club and was performing well. Commands the box so much better than Bilokapic albeit the Australian had helped Posh establish such a strong start to the season. Photo: Joe Dent
2. HARRISON BURROWS
Still the only senior option at left back after the window, but a strong and very consistent performer. Photo: Joe Dent
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
It really is amazing that he's still here. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
The second half of Posh's brilliant centre back duo. Will likely have to be up for the battle again against a big side. Photo: Joe Dent