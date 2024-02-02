News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United should throw their January signings straight into action against Wigan Athletic

Peterborough United now know the squad they will have to fight for promotion from League One this season.
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Feb 2024
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 11:52 GMT

Jed Steer and Michael Olakigbe have both arrived and crucially, Ephron Mason-Clark has been secured back on loan until the end of the campaign before he links up with his new Coventry City teammates in the summer.

With this in mind, the Peterborough Telegraph has picked its team to host Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

It is in the usual 4-2-3-1 formation.

A shock signing, but he was in possession of the number one shirt before his three-day exit from the club and was performing well. Commands the box so much better than Bilokapic albeit the Australian had helped Posh establish such a strong start to the season.

1. JED STEER

A shock signing, but he was in possession of the number one shirt before his three-day exit from the club and was performing well. Commands the box so much better than Bilokapic albeit the Australian had helped Posh establish such a strong start to the season. Photo: Joe Dent

Still the only senior option at left back after the window, but a strong and very consistent performer.

2. HARRISON BURROWS

Still the only senior option at left back after the window, but a strong and very consistent performer. Photo: Joe Dent

It really is amazing that he's still here.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

It really is amazing that he's still here. Photo: Joe Dent

The second half of Posh's brilliant centre back duo. Will likely have to be up for the battle again against a big side.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The second half of Posh's brilliant centre back duo. Will likely have to be up for the battle again against a big side. Photo: Joe Dent

