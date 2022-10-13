News you can trust since 1948
Nathan Thompson of Peterborough United scores the opening goal of the game against Forest Green. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United should make a defensive change as they travel to face Wycombe Wanderers in League One

After such an emphatic 4-1 win over Forest Green, Grant McCann may stick with the same line-up but it was not a perfect performance.

By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago

The defence for one looked shaky at times and Wycombe will provide a much sterner test despite their lowly position in the table. For this reason, the PT has made one change to the preferred line-up.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Posh's undisputed number one. He will have to be confident coming off his line to deal with all of the balls Wycombe are likely to launch into the box.

Photo: Joe Dent

2. DAN BUTLER

Looks in very strong shape after his injury and Posh were fortunate to be in such a good position against Forest Green to be able to get some rest into him ahead of Saturday.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. KELL WATTS

Let's get Kell Watts into the team. He played for the Under 21s in the week and Grant McCann has said that he is ready. A left-footer on the left of the back four could make a big difference in suring up the Posh defence that did look shaky at times against Forest Green.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. JOSH KNIGHT

A consistent performer on the whole for Posh. This doesn't feel like the right game to bring Ronnie Edwards back into.

Photo: Joe Dent

