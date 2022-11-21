News you can trust since 1948
Ricky-Jade Jones would return to the starting line-up if the Peterborough Telegraph was picking the side. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United should look to make changes at they host Chelsea in the Papa John's Trophy

Peterborough United should make changes for their least important remaining game of the season.

By Ben Jones
3 minutes ago

Posh host Chelsea Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night (November 22).

The PT would stick with the 4-3-3 because a game of this magnitude does not warrant playing both Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Instead, there are players that should be given opportunities to prove themselves.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

The number one has started the last two Papa John's ties and should remain in goal for this one.

Photo: Joe Dent

2. DAN BUTLER

Posh's only left-back with Joe Tomlinson- or maybe not according to the chairman.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. JOSH KNIGHT

Ronnie Edwards is available despite his red card but there seems to be little point in playing him. Rather it will be more beneficial to get Knight back in the team from the start.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. KELL WATTS

Another one who is out of the team at the moment so will benefit from getting back on the pitch.

Photo: Joe Dent

