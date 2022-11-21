Peterborough United should look to make changes at they host Chelsea in the Papa John's Trophy
Peterborough United should make changes for their least important remaining game of the season.
By Ben Jones
3 minutes ago
Posh host Chelsea Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night (November 22).
The PT would stick with the 4-3-3 because a game of this magnitude does not warrant playing both Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Instead, there are players that should be given opportunities to prove themselves.
