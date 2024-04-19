The chances are heavily stacked against Posh finishing in the top two given Derby County only need a maximum of four points (and realistically only three) from games against Cambridge United and Carlisle United to shut Ferguson’s side out of the automatic promotion places.

But there’s always an outside chance of a surprising slip up and it’s worth remembering Carlisle won 3-1 at Bolton Wanderers and Posh this season so there would be huge disappointment if the Rams did stumble and Fergie’s men were in no position to take advantage.

Ferguson’s hand could be forced by injuries. Forwards Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku are concerns, although the latter wearing a protective boot at the Posh awards night was a precaution rather than confirmation he won’t play on Saturday. On-loan winger Michael Olakigbe remains unavailable because of injury.

Straight after making hard work of beating Fleetwood Town on London Road on Tuesday I was of the opinion Posh should rest many senior players in the next two games as many of them look out on their feet, but then I remembered Derby lost at Northampton not so long ago.

And, after a brief conversation with other interested media men, I’ve now decided Posh should err on the side of strength on Saturday with a plan to rest most of the senior team at Cheltenham next Tuesday (April 23) should results not go our way this weekend. A point at Rovers would almost certainly guarantee a fourth place finish and the slight advantage that would bring at play-off time.

I am handing out a Football League debut though and I am changing shape to a flexible 4-4-2 to take advantage of in-form firepower. I have called up an in-form striker on the bench as well.

JED STEER There seems little point in changing the goalkeeper, especially after his man of the match heroics against Fleetwood.

JAMES DORNELLY From what I'm hearing it wouldn't be that much of a gamble to hand a 19 year-old right-back a Football League debut. He has quality, good positional sense and pace, and he will also have a good man looking after him from the centre of defence in this team. Jadel Katongo has enjoyed some strong games since replacing Peter Kioso, but looks like a man in need a of a break.

HARRISON BURROWS The captain delivered one of his loosest passing displays of the season last time out, but if Posh are serious about winning the League One player-of-the-year has to play.