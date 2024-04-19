Have Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) and Ephron Mason-Clark made the PT team to tackle Bristol Rovers?Have Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) and Ephron Mason-Clark made the PT team to tackle Bristol Rovers?
Have Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) and Ephron Mason-Clark made the PT team to tackle Bristol Rovers?

Peterborough United should err on the side of a strong selection on Saturday as while there is hope there is life, but the PT has handed out a Football League debut!

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has an unenviable task in selecting a side to play at Bristol Rovers in a League One game on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 19th Apr 2024, 06:30 BST

The chances are heavily stacked against Posh finishing in the top two given Derby County only need a maximum of four points (and realistically only three) from games against Cambridge United and Carlisle United to shut Ferguson’s side out of the automatic promotion places.

But there’s always an outside chance of a surprising slip up and it’s worth remembering Carlisle won 3-1 at Bolton Wanderers and Posh this season so there would be huge disappointment if the Rams did stumble and Fergie’s men were in no position to take advantage.

Ferguson’s hand could be forced by injuries. Forwards Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku are concerns, although the latter wearing a protective boot at the Posh awards night was a precaution rather than confirmation he won’t play on Saturday. On-loan winger Michael Olakigbe remains unavailable because of injury.

Straight after making hard work of beating Fleetwood Town on London Road on Tuesday I was of the opinion Posh should rest many senior players in the next two games as many of them look out on their feet, but then I remembered Derby lost at Northampton not so long ago.

And, after a brief conversation with other interested media men, I’ve now decided Posh should err on the side of strength on Saturday with a plan to rest most of the senior team at Cheltenham next Tuesday (April 23) should results not go our way this weekend. A point at Rovers would almost certainly guarantee a fourth place finish and the slight advantage that would bring at play-off time.

I am handing out a Football League debut though and I am changing shape to a flexible 4-4-2 to take advantage of in-form firepower. I have called up an in-form striker on the bench as well.

There seems little point in changing the goalkeeper, especially after his man of the match heroics against Fleetwood.

1. JED STEER

There seems little point in changing the goalkeeper, especially after his man of the match heroics against Fleetwood. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
From what I'm hearing it wouldn't be that much of a gamble to hand a 19 year-old right-back a Football League debut. He has quality, good positional sense and pace, and he will also have a good man looking after him from the centre of defence in this team. Jadel Katongo has enjoyed some strong games since replacing Peter Kioso, but looks like a man in need a of a break.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

From what I'm hearing it wouldn't be that much of a gamble to hand a 19 year-old right-back a Football League debut. He has quality, good positional sense and pace, and he will also have a good man looking after him from the centre of defence in this team. Jadel Katongo has enjoyed some strong games since replacing Peter Kioso, but looks like a man in need a of a break. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
The captain delivered one of his loosest passing displays of the season last time out, but if Posh are serious about winning the League One player-of-the-year has to play.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

The captain delivered one of his loosest passing displays of the season last time out, but if Posh are serious about winning the League One player-of-the-year has to play. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Posh will need to be strong at the heart of the defence to combat free-scoring veteran Chris Martin. Knight will be the man to look after Dornelly in the hope they pass the ball better between them than Knight and Katongo did last weekend.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

Posh will need to be strong at the heart of the defence to combat free-scoring veteran Chris Martin. Knight will be the man to look after Dornelly in the hope they pass the ball better between them than Knight and Katongo did last weekend. Photo: Paul Currie/Shutterstock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Darren FergusonFootball LeagueRicky-Jade JonesBristol RoversLeague One