It finished 3-0 on the day in what was a stroll for Posh. Hull were well below par and weren't allowed to ever get themselves going in the game.
Only the starting XI have been given a rating given the game was largely over by the time wholesale changes were made after an hour.
Will Lakin, Josh Knight, Joe Tomlinson, Ben Thompson, David Ajoboye, Ricky-Jade Jones and Jack Marriott all came off the bench to put in accomplished performances as Posh saw the game out.
Ratings key: 10-Outstanding, 9-Excellent, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
An easy afternoon for the big Finn. A few crosses to claim but Hull failed to register any meaningful efforts on goal. 7.
2. HARRISON BURROWS
A quiet afternoon for the youngster once again employed at full back. He was a bit subdued in the early part of the game as Hull dominated in the early stages. Grew in confidence as the game went on and got forward more but couldn't find his usual excellence with crosses. 6.5.
3. FRANKIE KENT
A solid display from the defender who got the nod from the start alongside Edwards, perhaps a good sign for him ahead of the first match of the season. Made all of the key headers and tackles required of him. 7.5
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Suffered a shaky start after misjudging a high ball and getting carelessly dispossessed for what nearly lead to the first goal of the afternoon. Seemed to compose himself after that but I'm still surprised he's here given that he has virtually played right through the whole summer now. 6.5
