Jorge Grant is set to miss the Posh game with Blackpool because of illness. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann has already handed a Football League debut to big centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez this season and last week under 23 forward Andrew Oluwabori and under 18 right-back Janos Bodnar travelled with the first-team squad to the final away game at Millwall.

McCann is keen to send Posh fans into the summer happy with a win, but he also wants to give some ‘deserving’ youngsters a taste of first-team football. Goalkeeper Will Blackmore has been a patient understudy to Dai Cornell for most of the season. The 19 year-old made his sole first-team appearance as a substitute in the last game of last season.

Midfielder Jorge Grant is expected to miss Saturday’s game with illness, while on-loan Reece Brown has now returned to parent club Huddersfield Town.

"I’ve stuck to the same 13/14 players pretty much albeit with changes in personnel and formation to suit who we are playing against,” McCann said. “And I’ve been very happy with what they’ve given to the club, but I can see some younger players getting opportunities from the bench on Saturday.

“I can’t tell you which ones as I haven’t told them yet! But I’ve been impressed with them and they deserve a chance.

"It is still a game I want to win. Our fans have been outstanding home and away since I came back and we want to send them into the summer in a happy frame of mind.

“Yes, it’s been a disappointing and frustrating season, and our home form has not beeng good at all, but it can also be an exciting time as we look to regroup and rebuild for next season.

"it’s a tough game to finish on as we are going up against one of the fittest and most robust teams in the Championship. Manager Neil Critchley has done an outstanding job.

"They tend to play a 4-4-2 with attacking wingers and forwards who score goals, but I hope we can put our stamp on the game, while playing with freedom and flair.”