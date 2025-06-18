Peterborough United set to move on from out-of-contract full-back

Peterborough United are understood to be moving forward to next season without Tayo Edun.

The 26-year-old is out of contract with the club having only joined on a short term contract in the second half of the 2024-25 season.

He did impress, scoring twice in 17 appearances but was later sent off in derbies Cambridge United and Northampton Town. Despite this, Edun did do enough to convince the club to offer him a new contract, however, he has since rejected two offers.

Therefore, Edun is not expected to report back to the club’s training ground this week. The first players are returning on Wednesday (June 18) ahead of the first day of testing on Thursday (June 19). Posh will then head to St George’s Park for a training camp before getting stuck into their pre-season schedule.

Without Edun, Posh’s options at left-back would be Harley Mills, who is entering the last year of his deal and yet to sign a new one as well as Rio Adebisi, who played just 13 minutes last season because of two different knee injuries.

Mills has been linked to Premier League side Fulham as well as Celtic this summer.

To further cement reports, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has responded to a question on X regarding Edun’s future stating that he believes that he is ‘off elsewhere’ and that the club are ‘happy’ with Mills and Adebisi as options.