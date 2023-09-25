Posh have a decision to make on Peter Kioso's participation at Mansfield on Tuesday. Photo: Paul Currie/Shutterstock.

A win at League Two opposition would propel Posh into the last 16 of the EFL Cup competition for the first time time since the 2009-10 campaign and into the fourth round for just the second time in the last 30 seasons.

Posh are also wary of the threat from a side who have not lost a match in any competition this season – 11 games in total.

"We’re playing for a place in the last 16 of a major competition and that’s a great place to be,” Posh assistant manager Kieran Scarff said.

"We want to go as far as we can in any competition we play. Early in the season it’s important we manage the amount of minutes we give the players, but we have still put out teams we believed could win the game in the first two rounds and it will be the same tomorrow.

"We were very close to getting one of the biggest clubs in this round, but once we got over that disappointment we realised what a great chance it is to reach the last 16. I’m sure Mansfield will feel exactly the same.”

Posh do have a decision to make over right-back and captain Peter Kioso who is suspended from Saturday’s home League One game with Bristol Rovers after collecting his fifth caution of the season in the 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday. Manager Darren Ferguson may decide to try out a different full-back tomorrow as preparation for the visit of Rovers.

David Ajiboye is fit and available which gives Ferguson the oprtion of deploying wing-backs at the One Call Stadium.

Summer signing Jacob Wakeling is cup-tied having played against Posh for Exeter in the first round, one of two ties Ferguson’s men have won on penalties this season. Another August recruit, fellow forward Malik Mothersille is two-to-three weeks away from joining the squad.“We have options at full-back,” Scarff added. “And we have no new injury worries.

"We have a set of players who are investing in how we want to play and we have been working hard on finishing off chances. It's just been that little bit of detail at the end we’ve been missing. We crossed the ball pretty well at Bolton, but we need to improve the movement in the middle.

"It’s a tough game at Mansfield. They have good players, a strong squad and a very experienced manager. It’s no surprise to see them going well.”

Posh went down 4-2 at Blackburn Rovers the last time they reached the fourth round of the EFL Cup, a night when referee Anthony Taylor harshly sent Posh goalkeeper Joe Lewis off in the first half. Posh had beaten Newcastle 2-0 at London Road in the third round when both teams were in the Championship.

Before that Posh last reached the fourth round in the 1993-94 season when again they were a struggling second tier club.