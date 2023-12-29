News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United set to face a strong, much improved Barnsley team

It will be a much-improved Barnsley side that lines up against Peterborough United in a tasty League One fixture at London Road on Friday night (7.45pm).
By Alan Swann
Published 29th Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
Joel Randall of Peterborough United in action with Kacper Lopata of Barnsley in August. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comJoel Randall of Peterborough United in action with Kacper Lopata of Barnsley in August. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh outplayed the Tykes when coming from behind to win 3-1 in the reverse fixture at Oakwell in August.

But Barnsley boss Neill Collins told the Barnsley Chronicle: “I said when we played them in the third game of the season that anyone who finishes ahead of them will be in a good spot. They have been one of the most impressive teams by quite a long way.

“It will be a big test for us, but it comes at a good time after a couple of wins.

“We have drastically improved since we last played them, but they have improved as well.”

Barnsley start the game in seventh-place, but just four points behind second-placed Posh with a game in hand.

Barnsley’s only injury issue is on-loan Rotherham central defender Jamie McCart who was taken off with a thigh problem in the 3-2 win at Port Vale on Boxing Day. Kacper Lopata is on stand-by.

Barnsley top scorer is Devante Cole who has 12 goals, but only one in his last eight appearances.

