Peterborough United set to face a strong, much improved Barnsley team
Posh outplayed the Tykes when coming from behind to win 3-1 in the reverse fixture at Oakwell in August.
But Barnsley boss Neill Collins told the Barnsley Chronicle: “I said when we played them in the third game of the season that anyone who finishes ahead of them will be in a good spot. They have been one of the most impressive teams by quite a long way.
“It will be a big test for us, but it comes at a good time after a couple of wins.
“We have drastically improved since we last played them, but they have improved as well.”
Barnsley start the game in seventh-place, but just four points behind second-placed Posh with a game in hand.
Barnsley’s only injury issue is on-loan Rotherham central defender Jamie McCart who was taken off with a thigh problem in the 3-2 win at Port Vale on Boxing Day. Kacper Lopata is on stand-by.
Barnsley top scorer is Devante Cole who has 12 goals, but only one in his last eight appearances.