Ronnie Edwards is set to be one of the Peterborough United players heading off on international duty. Photo: Joe Dent.

The match must take place on week commencing November 13 which could see Posh deprived of the services of Jadel Katongo, Ronnie Edwards and Hector Kyprianou because of international call-ups.

Katongo and Edwards are expected to be preparing for England Under 20 games against Italy and Germany while Kyprianou is expected to be in the Cyprus squad for a European Championship qualifying game on November 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salford match, which must be replayed after Posh could only draw 2-2 with their League Two opponents at the Weston Homes on Saturday, will most likely either be played on Tuesday, November 14 or Wednesday, November 15 depending on TV scheduling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the squads for the England U20s and Cyprus respectively are yet to be announced, Posh are now understood to be preparing for all three players to be away during the international break.

Posh will however now be able to postpone their scheduled League One game at Exeter City on Saturday, November 18. Posh boss Darren Ferguson had expected that game to go ahead as doubts over Katongo’s England selection surfaced.

After Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Salford, Ferguson said: “It’s looking more likely now that there might be a break due to call-ups we’re going to have.”