Peterborough United number one Nicholas Bilokapic is now a serious doubt for Monday’s meeting with Derby County.

Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United looks dejected after leaving the pitch through injury. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh travel to Pride Park on New Year’s Day now level on points with their opponents after drawing 2-2 with Barnsley on Friday night as Derby completed a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down at Oxford to win 3-2.

Posh are currently third, one place ahead of the Rams on goal difference, but Paul Warne’s team have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bilokapic limped off after 20 minutes against Barnsley after taking a blow to his ankle from a forceful John McAtee challenge in the lead up to the opening goa pf the game.

The 21-year-old was extremely unfortunate not to be awarded a foul and could only last a further 10 minutes after the challenge. He was replaced by Fynn Talley, who made his Football League debut for the club.

Ferguson said: “I’ve not had chance to see Nick or the physio, but we’ll assess all the boys on Saturday. You’d have to think he’s a doubt for Monday.

“Fynn did well though. He dropped one cross, but he made some really good saves from outside the box. They had too many for my liking, but Fynn did very well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh will definitely be without striker Malik Mothersille on Monday as he is still recovering from a knock picked up in the final few minutes against Reading on Boxing Day.

His place on the bench last night was taken by summer signing Jacob Wakeling while Jonson Clarke-Harris made a surprise return to the starting line-up after two months, scoring both of the Posh goals.

Ferguson added: “Malik was injured, but to be fair, young Jacob deserved his chance. I’ve been very impressed with how he’s trained.

“I’ve been delighted with him, but Malik got a knock late on against Reading so he will be out for Monday as well. Jacob has done enough to be on the bench though.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson made three changes for the match at Barnsley, choosing to give a rest to Hector Kyprianou, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones, presumably in mind of the important match at Derby just two days away. The three were replaced in the side by Jadel Katongo, David Ajiboye and Clarke-Harris.

Ferguson confirmed: “The ones that didn’t play were rested. I can’t keep playing the same team, it’s impossible.

“I had to make changes tonight or on Monday and tonight was the right time to do it.

“Hector does 12k a game the way he plays, Kwame has been off it a little bit so I had a decision to make there and David has come in and done really well, making an assist for a goal.