Peterborough United set-piece coach has left London Road

Andy Butler in his Doncaster Rovers playing days. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Butler only joined the Posh staff just before the start of the current season after controversially walking out on Boston United where he had signed a playing contract.

Posh have conceded numerous goals from set-pieces this season and have rarely looked like scoring from one of their own.

Butler is understood to be helping out at League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers, but only in an unofficial capacity. He is the manager of the Doncaster Belles ladies team who play in the same National League division as Posh Women.