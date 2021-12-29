Peterborough United set-piece coach has left London Road
Peterborough United’s set-piece coach Andy Butler has left the club.
Butler only joined the Posh staff just before the start of the current season after controversially walking out on Boston United where he had signed a playing contract.
Posh have conceded numerous goals from set-pieces this season and have rarely looked like scoring from one of their own.
Butler is understood to be helping out at League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers, but only in an unofficial capacity. He is the manager of the Doncaster Belles ladies team who play in the same National League division as Posh Women.
Posh are not expected to replace Butler with responsibility for set-pieces falling to coaches Matthew Etherington and Mark Tyler.