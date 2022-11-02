Peterborough United selling tickets for Exeter City trip
Peterborough United are selling tickets for their League One game at Exeter City on Saturday, November 12.
By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Posh fans will be accommodated in the open terrace behind the goal and seating to the side.
Tickets are also available on the day of the game with a price rise of £1 for seating and £2 for standing.
Prices:
Seating: Adults: £27, Seniors 65+: £24, Under 24s: £24, Under 18s: £13Terrace: Adults: £20, Seniors 65+: £17, Under 24s: £17, Under 18s: £8