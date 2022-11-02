News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United selling tickets for Exeter City trip

Peterborough United are selling tickets for their League One game at Exeter City on Saturday, November 12.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Exeter City FC. Photo: Getty Images.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the open terrace behind the goal and seating to the side.

Tickets are also available on the day of the game with a price rise of £1 for seating and £2 for standing.

Prices:

Seating: Adults: £27, Seniors 65+: £24, Under 24s: £24, Under 18s: £13Terrace: Adults: £20, Seniors 65+: £17, Under 24s: £17, Under 18s: £8

