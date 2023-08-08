News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United sell out their allocation of Northampton Town tickets

Peterborough United have sold out their allocation of tickets for the big local derby at Northampton Town on Saturday, August 19.
By Alan Swann
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read

Posh were given 1,473 tickets for the match at Sixfields Stadium.

Posh have won their last five games in all competitions at Northampton.

There are still wheelchair tickets available for the match. Visit the ticket office or purchase online at www.theposhtickets.com.

Tickets for the League One game at Barnsley on Tuesday, August 15 are stll available.

