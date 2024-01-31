Peterborough United sell out derby day at Cambridge United in under two days
The club sold their tickets for the fixture on Saturday, February 24 under the ‘priority points’ system.
The match will kick off at noon at the request of local police.
Posh have 4,700 season ticket holders who benefit from priority points as do those who travel to away games on a regular basis.
The club are currently conducting a survey on their priority points system at www.theposh.com.
Posh won the reverse fixture against Cambridge at London Road 5-0 in November, but they lost 2-0 at the Abbey Stadium last season.
Cambridge are again battling to avoid relegation this season. They are five points above the drop zone.