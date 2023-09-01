It ends an unhappy 25 months at London Road for Tomlinson who has started just 10 competitive games since moving from National League Eastleigh in July, 2021.

Tomlinson started the first game of a Posh Championship season later that year, but started just two Football League matches for the club after that.

The 23 year-old started Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win at Portsmouth on Tuesday. He appeared in three competitive games this season as a late substitute.

