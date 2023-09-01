Peterborough United sell defender to League Two side
Peterborough United have sold full-back Joe Tomlinson to League Two outfit MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.
By Alan Swann
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:36 BST
It ends an unhappy 25 months at London Road for Tomlinson who has started just 10 competitive games since moving from National League Eastleigh in July, 2021.
Tomlinson started the first game of a Posh Championship season later that year, but started just two Football League matches for the club after that.
The 23 year-old started Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win at Portsmouth on Tuesday. He appeared in three competitive games this season as a late substitute.
Tomlinson has enjoyed two successful loan spells in League Two with Swindon Town since joining Posh.