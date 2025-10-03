Peterborough United seeking to end a remarkable and unwanted record as they prepare to face Bolton Wanderers

Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic saves a penalty at Bolton last season. Klaidi Lolos is number 17.

There are only two current League One teams who have never lost to Posh in a Football League fixture at home...and one of them is Bolton Wanderers.

Last season’s agonising 1-0 defeat at the Toughsheet Stadium was a sixth in eight Football League trips for Posh. Wanderers won that one with a goal from Klaidi Lolos who scored in the 98th minute, following up after Posh ‘keeper Nicholas Bilokapic had capped an outstanding individual display by saving a penalty from Dion Charles.

It was one of only two EFL goals Lolos scored for Bolton before transferring to Posh in August. He’s started just two League One games for his new club.

The two Posh draws in this fixture came in September, 2023 when Bolton clung for a 1-1 draw after playing the entire second half with 10 men, and in 1993 when on-loan Posh striker David Rush scored a second-half equaliser in a second tier game.

The other team not to have lost at home in a Football League to Posh is AFC Wimbledon. Five meetings have yielded just two draws for Posh.

CURRENT FORM

Bolton have flattered to deceive so far this season as fine attacking displays have been accompanied by many missed chances. The Trotters drew five games in a row 1-1, but have been convincing winners against Wimbledon (3-0) and Wigan (4-1) in their last two home outings.

They are unbeaten at home, but followed the Wigan win with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Cobblers last weekend.

DANGER MEN

On loan Hull City striker Mason Burstow missed a sitter at Cobblers last weekend, but the former Chelsea youngster is Bolton’s top scorer with five goals in 10 League One games. Bolton signed another Championship forward on loan with Marcus Forss joining from Middlesbrough on transfer deadline day.

Former Posh players Joel Randall and Kyle Dempsey are in the Bolton squad. Randall has started 6 League One games, scoring once, but wasn’t in the matchday squad last weekend. Dempsey has yet to make an appearance this season.

MAN IN MIDDLE

Sebastian Stockbridge referees Bolton v Posh. He gave four penalties in two games (Mansfield and Fleetwood) against Posh in the 2023-24 season and delivered a dreadful display in last season’s 0-0 draw with Leyton Orient at London Road.

BIG MATCH ODDS

You can get more than 5-1 (21-4) on Posh winning at Bolton with Sky Bet. Bolton are 4-11 to win and the draw is 10-3. Posh remain odds on (8-11) with the same firm to be relegated this season.

PLAYED FOR BOTH CLUBS

Apart from Dempsey, Lolos and Randall, other players to have played for both Posh and Bolton include Marcus Maddison, Mark Beevers, Mark Little and the late, great Freddie Hill.