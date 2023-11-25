Live
Peterborough United seek to close the gap on the top two in League One with victory over Burton Albion
Peterborough United will attempt to close the gap on the top two in League One by beating Burton Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
Posh are currently fifth, five points outside the automatic promotion places which are currently occupied by leaders Portsmouth and second-placed Oxford United.
Burton Albion are 13th having lost their last League One outing 2-0 at Northampton Town.
Follow the action live on the PT Blog.
Posh v Burton
Pre-match
Posh expected to be at full strength with skipper and right-back Peter Kioso set to return after missing the last two matches to protect a knee complaint.