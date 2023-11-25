News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United seek to close the gap on the top two in League One with victory over Burton Albion

Peterborough United will attempt to close the gap on the top two in League One by beating Burton Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT
In-form Kwame Poku. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comIn-form Kwame Poku. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh are currently fifth, five points outside the automatic promotion places which are currently occupied by leaders Portsmouth and second-placed Oxford United.

Burton Albion are 13th having lost their last League One outing 2-0 at Northampton Town.

Follow the action live on the PT Blog.

Posh v Burton

18:05 GMT

Pre-match

Posh expected to be at full strength with skipper and right-back Peter Kioso set to return after missing the last two matches to protect a knee complaint.

