Mo Eisa in action for Posh. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Mo Eisa was the third seven-figure signing in Posh history when he moved to London Road from Bristol City in June, 2019, after Tyrone Barnett and Britt Assombalonga.

But after a promising start Eisa suffered because of the emergence of Ivan Toney and a Posh preference of playing just one up top. Eisa started 45 games and scored 21 goals in two years at the club before moving on to MK Dons where he also fell out of favour. Eisa jumped at the chance to move up a division with Exeter City on transfer deadline day.

Posh also have two players preparing to play against their old club. Joel Randall and Archie Collins were both signed from Exeter and this will be their first time back at St James Park.

Joel Randall (left) and Archie Collins return to Exeter with Posh on Tuesday. Photo: David Lowndes.

"Exeter have several good players and we know all about one of them,” Posh manager Darren Ferguson said. “Mo Eisa is a very good finisher and one of a few arrivals at Exeter in January.

"Millenic Alli who they signed from Halifax is a real handful so I’m expecting a very tough game.

"They play a very fluid style which is very easy on the eye. They have good movement and we will have to be very good off the ball.

"Exeter did have a tough first half of the season, but results have picked up, most notably a win at Barnsley when they played very well. They were also very unlucky to lose to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

"But as always it’s all about us. We need to deliver a performance that’s good enough to get three points.

"We suffered a bad result on Saturday, but you will always lose games over a course of the season so it’s how you react that’s important, and we’ve done that pretty well this season.

"We know we have to be better in both boxes than we were on Saturday, but as long as we keep creating and getting in the right positions I’m sure it will come.

"We showed fighting spirit on Saturday and scored two late goals and that was a positive as goal difference could become important this season.

"We need to battle our way to the end of this month and pick up as many points as we can before seeing where we are at the start of March.”