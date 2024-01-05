News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United seek Saturday favours from struggling League One sides

​Peterborough United are hoping for favours from two bottom four teams on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT
Derby County in action against Posh on New Year's Day. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Derby County in action against Posh on New Year's Day. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Derby County in action against Posh on New Year's Day. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

While Posh are occupied with the FA Cup, automatic promotion chasers Portsmouth and Derby County are in League One action away from home against struggling sides this weekend.

Leaders Portsmouth are at Cheltenham when a win would move Pompey seven points clear of third placed Posh who would then have a game in hand.

And fourth-placed Derby are at bottom club Fleetwood. They need to win by three goals to overtake Posh, or win by two goals while scoring five themselves!

Fleetwood sacked manager Lee Johnson last weekend and replaced him with former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam, but the Cod Army slumped to the bottom of the table after a 3-1 loss at Shrewsbury on New Year’s Day.

