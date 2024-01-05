Peterborough United seek Saturday favours from struggling League One sides
While Posh are occupied with the FA Cup, automatic promotion chasers Portsmouth and Derby County are in League One action away from home against struggling sides this weekend.
Leaders Portsmouth are at Cheltenham when a win would move Pompey seven points clear of third placed Posh who would then have a game in hand.
And fourth-placed Derby are at bottom club Fleetwood. They need to win by three goals to overtake Posh, or win by two goals while scoring five themselves!
Fleetwood sacked manager Lee Johnson last weekend and replaced him with former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam, but the Cod Army slumped to the bottom of the table after a 3-1 loss at Shrewsbury on New Year’s Day.