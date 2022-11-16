Dan Butler battles with Luke Bolton of Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent.

The League Two side were pleasing on the eye but played exactly like a side that have now not scored in any of their last five matches. Posh spent large periods without the ball but never broke sweat as the ball was being played in-front of them without any tempo, killer instinct or urgency. Posh didn’t get out of second gear but were never required to.

Posh showed their class when it was needed by picking the ball up and quickly moving through the thirds to create chances. They could been further ahead but finally found the breakthrough through man-of-the-moment Ephron Mason-Clark in the 39th minute.

The second half might not have been great to watch but Posh put on a late show to allay any fears of the game being extended into extra time, when Jack Marriott issued a reminder of his class with an impressive brace.

Shrewsbury away in the second round won’t exactly keep many fans up at night with anticipation but they can be content with a professional job done by Posh after failing so miserably to see out the game on Saturday.

Posh fielded a strong side but still made four changes from the weekend with Frankie Kent, Kwame Poku, Hector Kyprianou and Jack Marriott coming in the side in place of Kell Watts, Ricky-Jade Jones, Jack Taylor and Jonson Clarke-Harris. Posh’s top-scorer was given the night off entirely.

The opening exchanges proved its less about how much of the ball you have but what you do with it. Salford passed the ball beautifully but it was largely between their own backline and in the middle of the pitch. Posh meanwhile attack with purpose.

They could have taken the lead both when Hector Kyprianou missed his kick from Ben Thompson’s cut-back and then when Poku was sent through on goal after a flick by Jack Marriott. He was too cautious and allowed his effort to be blocked by a defender and even Harrison Burrows’ rebound lacked conviction and was saved low down.

A goal for Burrows would have been the perfect way to mark a special night for the 20-year-old as he celebrated 100 appearances for the club he joined at the Under-9 level.

Posh did then start to control the ball and more chances came as Hector Kyprianou, once again found himself unmarked in the box, this time he could only direct Mason-Clark-s hanging cross over.

Poku went close with a curling effort from a short corner but Mason-Clark’s composed two-touch finish finally broke the deadlock right after Matty Lund had wildly scuffed Salford’s only chance of the match well wide from the edge of the box as the goal opened up.

Poku was in the thick of it again with a defence-splitting pass that Mason-Clark was the only one alive to, getting in behind completely unnoticed.

Salford started the second half as they began their first and managed to keep up their sustained pressure for much longer. Posh were pushed back but at no point ever looked panicked and for all of their ball, can only look back on a Luke Bolton shot from the edge of the box deflected wide.

The introduction of Odin Bailey on the wing at halftime made a difference but Posh, to their credit, dealt with the plethora of balls he and his teammates threw into the box.

Then to sum up the match, as soon as Posh clicked into gear, the goals that sealed it came.

The first from an unlikely source admittedly when Marriott headed in a corner whipped in by Burrows but his second seven minutes from time showed his class as he drove from deep and slammed the ball emphatically into the bottom corner.

The only minor concern was when Ronnie Edwards limped off with five minutes to go.

Posh: Lucas Bergstrom, Dan Butler, Ronnie Edwards (sub Kell Watts, 85 mins), Frankie Kent, Ben Thompson (sub Josh Knight, 86 mins), Jeando Fuchs, Hector Kyprianou, Harrison Burrows, Ephron Mason-Clark (sub David Ajiboye, 91 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Joel Randall, 82 mins), Jack Marriott

Not used: Will Blackmore, Joe Taylor, Janos Bodnar, Kellan Hickinson.

Salford: Tom King, Ibou Touray, Ash Eastham (sub Odin Bailey, 46 mins), Elliot Ward, Ryan Watson (sub Jack Jenkins, 77 mins), Matty Lund (sub Matt Smith, 77 mins), Ethan Galbraith (sub Kevin Berkoe, 70 mins), Luke Bolton, Ryan Leak, Theo Vassell, Callum Hendry

Not used: Jacob Chapman, Lorent Tolaj, James Melhado, Josh O’Brien, Marcus Dackers

Goals: Posh – Mason-Clark 39 mins, Marriott 78 mins, 83 mins

Salford: – None

Cautions: Posh – None

Salford – Watt (foul), Hendry (foul)

Referee: Ben Toner 7