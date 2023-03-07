Roddy McGlinchey (left).

Hisham Chiha and Reuben Marshall both struck the woodwork in the first 20 minutes as Posh started strongly.

Finallyt centre-back Fernandez opened the scoring on the half hour after McGlinchey had returned a partially cleared Kai Corbett free kick back into the penalty area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan responded well before the break and hit the top of the crossbar before forcing Posh ‘keeper Will Lakin into a smart save.

Corbett saw a penalty saved after 62 minutes after the former West Ham man had been tripped inside the area.

But Corbett made amends 10 minutes later with a precise free kick which enabled McGlinchey, who joined AFC Rushden & Diamonds on loan last week, to score.

A bad foul on Fernandez inside the Posh penalty area led to a scuffle which ended with Wigan’s Joe Adams receiving a red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the 10-men pulled a goal back two minutes from time through Ethan Mitchell.