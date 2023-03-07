Peterborough United see off 10-man Wigan Athletic in under 21 match
Goals from Manu Fernandez and Roddy McGlinchey secured a 2-1 win for Peterborough United in a Professional Development Under 21 League game with Wigan Athletic at the idverde Training ground on Tuesday.
Hisham Chiha and Reuben Marshall both struck the woodwork in the first 20 minutes as Posh started strongly.
Finallyt centre-back Fernandez opened the scoring on the half hour after McGlinchey had returned a partially cleared Kai Corbett free kick back into the penalty area.
Wigan responded well before the break and hit the top of the crossbar before forcing Posh ‘keeper Will Lakin into a smart save.
Corbett saw a penalty saved after 62 minutes after the former West Ham man had been tripped inside the area.
But Corbett made amends 10 minutes later with a precise free kick which enabled McGlinchey, who joined AFC Rushden & Diamonds on loan last week, to score.
A bad foul on Fernandez inside the Posh penalty area led to a scuffle which ended with Wigan’s Joe Adams receiving a red card.
But the 10-men pulled a goal back two minutes from time through Ethan Mitchell.
Posh: Lakin, Mensah, Powell, O’Connell, Harris, Fernandez, Hickinson, McGlinchey, Marshall, Chiha, Corbett. Subs: West, Tonge, Titchmarsh, Lamb, Fox.