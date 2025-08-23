Peterborough United see bids for striker turned down as boss warns there will be 'casualties' of squad overhaul

Darren Ferguson addresses his players against Bradford City. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United are chasing the signature of a new striker before the transfer window closes, but have seen multiple bids turned down.

Posh are in the midst of what boss Darren Ferguson described as an ‘overhaul’ of players following a poor start to the season.

Posh have picked up just one point from their opening five League One fixtures, although it did come on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at home to Bradford City and was sealed with their first goal from open play courtesy of Cian Hayes.

Ferguson said after the game he was confident at least one more player would arrive, but also revealed the efforts for a new striker have so far been knocked back. Posh have been strongly linked with Northern Ireland youth international striker Makenzie Kirk from St Johnstone. Scottish publication ‘The Courier’ has previously claimed that Posh have put in a £500,000 bid for the 21-year-old.

Posh have recently signed Tom Lees, Matt Garbett, Ben Woods and Peter Kioso. They are reportedly still chasing a centre-back, a winger and a striker.

Ferguson also warned there would be casualties of his rebuild, but that he would still be happy even if no more players came through the door.

Ferguson said: “We are trying. The chairman has given us great backing, but I can’t keep saying we need another six players in.

“I would be ok if we finished now, but I think we will get at least one more in. We have tried to get another striker in and made bids but clubs are entitled to say no.

“Unfortunately, along the way of improving the squad, there is a big transition and overhaul of players. There will be casualties to go along with that.

“That’s part of football, it’s not nice for a manager to do, but I am not here to make friends, I’m here to do a job. Quite frankly, one point out of five is not good enough and I have to do things to change it.”