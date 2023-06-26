Jack Taylor has joined Ipswich Town. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 25-year-old secured a move away from London Road back to the Championship on Monday evening and although the fee has remained undisclosed, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has assured fans that the club has done very well out of the deal.

Posh have inserted healthy clauses that will see them receive a percentage of any future fee Ipswich receive for Taylor and if he helps the Tractor Boys reach the Premier League.

It has been reported in Suffolk that the fee is around £1.5m but MacAnthony urged people “not to believe all that you read” in an Instagram message.

He added: “In January, Ipswich made three bids and I turned them down because we wanted to have a chance of promotion.

"Jack was gutted but I made a promise to Darren we wouldn’t sell any of our key assets. I told him he would have to stay and get us in the play-offs and boy he did that, he was our best player from January onwards.

“If the gaffer, had been here from day one, he would have scored 20 goals.

“Ipswich came back into the conversation in June and as promised, I facilitated the move. It was the right deal for Jack and our club, don’t believe all you read about the fee, I’m not a mug. It’s a phenomenal deal for us.

“He is one of the best young centre midfielders outside of the Premier League and he will propel Ipswich on a Premier League promotion push.

"To all the rest of the Championship, you’ve messed up again, like with the Ivan Toney deal when you could have come in and you didn’t.

“I wish him nothing but the best of luck. I loved him and his family and I hope Ipswich get promoted because it will be worth a lot of money to us, as is the sell-on and the big transfer fee.”

Taylor made 138 appearances for Posh scoring 22 goals after arriving from Barnet in January of 2020 for £500k.