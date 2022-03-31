Peterborough United scout leaves after less than a month to become new Scunthorpe chairman
Lee Turnbull has left Peterborough United after less than a month to become Scunthorpe United’s new chairman.
Turnbull will officially be called the club’s Chief Operating Officer but the League 2 club has confirmed that he will be taking on the roles of chairman.
He made 52 league appearances for The Iron as a player between 1995 and 1997. He also served as the club’s head of community for 17 years from 1998 to 2015, he was the club’s chief scout between 2006 and 2011, and again between 2014 and 2015. He then left but rejoined head of recruitment in 2016.
Former Chairman Peter Swann stepped down with immediate effect today (March 31) with the club ten points adrift of safety and looking set to be relegated to the National League.
Turnbull only joined Posh at the beginning of March. He was brought in by Grant McCann to fill the newly-created role of Head of Opposition Scouting and Analysis.