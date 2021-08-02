Peterborough United rumours: Posh set hefty asking price for star man, Nottingham Forest could land £6m transfer fund boost

Speaking after the game, Posh boss Darren Ferguson s admitted his concerns with his side's performance against Pompey, and revealed: “Even in the opening 15 minutes, it just didn’t feel right. Maybe we’ve made a mistake playing them two games so quickly together, they look knackered.

“We were too slow too ponderous, it was a poor performance in a physical sense because we weren’t there. Grant and Taylor in the middle of the pitch just looked shot.

“This pre-season, all the games have been away, which going forward I don’t want to happen again. This week we’ve had to travel to three away games, it’s been a long old week for the boys and it has taken its toll.

“I’m glad pre-season is out of the way, the situation with Covid was changing this and that, even today was a doubt, so I’m just glad to get it out the the way and excited to get the season started.”

Ferguson added: “It’s great to have him (Jack Marriott) back; it’s the first time he’s played a game for me, I’ve tried for years.

“You know what he’s going to bring, he is a threat. The legs just went just a bit after half time because he didn’t have the sharpness. He’ll come on from that though and I’ll doubt he’ll play in midweek now and instead have a full week of training.”

