Peterborough United reveal Everton ticket allocation at excellent prices and the priority points sale dates

By Alan Swann
Published 13th Dec 2024, 17:59 BST
Goodison Park, home of Everton FC. Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images.Goodison Park, home of Everton FC. Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images.
Goodison Park, home of Everton FC. Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images.
Peterborough United have received an allocation of 2,976 tickets for the FA Cup third round tie at Everton on Thursday, January 9.

Adult prices have been reduced to £20 for tie with Posh also offering subsidised coach travel (30% off normal prices) to compensate for the unavailability of trains for the return journey from Liverpool.

Tickets will be on sale first to priority points holders from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office from 10am on Monday. Posh fans will be located in the Bullens Stand seating to the side corner. All tickets will be delivered via Apple/Google Wallet digital tickets. TICKET PRICES Adults: £20: Seniors 65+: £10; Under 18s: £5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PRIORITY POINTS SYSTEM When purchasing multiple tickets, make sure to assign each ticket to a friend or family if you all want to receive priority points. Purchasers will receive 30 priority points for this game.

From 10am Monday, December 16: 900 points or more

From 10am Tuesday, December 17: 700 points or more

From 10am Wednesday, December 18: 500 points or more

From 10am Thursday, December 19: 300 points or more

From 10am Friday, December 20: 100 points or more

From 10am Monday, December 23: General Sale

Tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID (subject to change on demand).

WHEELCHAIR DISABLED FANS Wheelchair users should contact the Posh Ticket Office on 01733 865674 to book a ticket or to register for an online account.

COACH TRAVEL Foreverposh/Junior Posh members: £35; Non members: £40; Departs Weston Homes Stadium: 1pm

OFF SALE DATE Tickets for this match will go off sale at 5pm on Tuesday, January 7.

Related topics:EvertonTicketsSeniors

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice