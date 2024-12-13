Peterborough United reveal Everton ticket allocation at excellent prices and the priority points sale dates
Adult prices have been reduced to £20 for tie with Posh also offering subsidised coach travel (30% off normal prices) to compensate for the unavailability of trains for the return journey from Liverpool.
Tickets will be on sale first to priority points holders from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office from 10am on Monday. Posh fans will be located in the Bullens Stand seating to the side corner. All tickets will be delivered via Apple/Google Wallet digital tickets. TICKET PRICES Adults: £20: Seniors 65+: £10; Under 18s: £5
PRIORITY POINTS SYSTEM When purchasing multiple tickets, make sure to assign each ticket to a friend or family if you all want to receive priority points. Purchasers will receive 30 priority points for this game.
From 10am Monday, December 16: 900 points or more
From 10am Tuesday, December 17: 700 points or more
From 10am Wednesday, December 18: 500 points or more
From 10am Thursday, December 19: 300 points or more
From 10am Friday, December 20: 100 points or more
From 10am Monday, December 23: General Sale
Tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID (subject to change on demand).
WHEELCHAIR DISABLED FANS Wheelchair users should contact the Posh Ticket Office on 01733 865674 to book a ticket or to register for an online account.
COACH TRAVEL Foreverposh/Junior Posh members: £35; Non members: £40; Departs Weston Homes Stadium: 1pm
OFF SALE DATE Tickets for this match will go off sale at 5pm on Tuesday, January 7.
