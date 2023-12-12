Peterborough United reveal dates for Crawley at home and Exeter away
Posh requested a move from their usual Tuesday midweek slot as they are hosting Leeds United in the FA Cup on Sunday, January 7.
Ticket prices have been slashed with cheaper admission for season ticket holders and advance purchases.
Prices
Advance
Adult: Season ticket holders £10, Non-season ticket holders £12.
Seniors (65+) £8, £10, £13.
Under 24: £5, £7, £10.
Under 18: £1, £3, £5.
Matchday
Adults: £15; Seniors £13; Under 24 £10, Under 18 £5.
Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
The Deskgo Stand and the Weston Homes London Road End will be closed for this fixture.
Posh beat Arsenal Under 21s 3-0 in the second round with goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris, Malik Mothersille and Ryan De Havilland.
And Posh have rearranged their League One trip to Exeter City for Tuesday, February 6. The match was postponed in November because of international call-ups.