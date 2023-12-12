Peterborough United will host Crawley Town in the third round of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Wednesday, January 10 (7.30pm kick off).

Ryan De Havilland (blue) in action for Posh against Arsenal Under 21s. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh requested a move from their usual Tuesday midweek slot as they are hosting Leeds United in the FA Cup on Sunday, January 7.

Ticket prices have been slashed with cheaper admission for season ticket holders and advance purchases.

Prices

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult: Season ticket holders £10, Non-season ticket holders £12.

Under 24: £5, £7, £10.

Under 18: £1, £3, £5.

Matchday

Adults: £15; Seniors £13; Under 24 £10, Under 18 £5.

Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

The Deskgo Stand and the Weston Homes London Road End will be closed for this fixture.

Posh beat Arsenal Under 21s 3-0 in the second round with goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris, Malik Mothersille and Ryan De Havilland.