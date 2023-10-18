Peterborough United reunited with referee who irritated them last season
Andrew Kitchen's failure to send off Charlton Athletic loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi during a 0-0 draw at London Road in February staggered home officials, players and fans.
Kitchen did correctly show a red card to Posh man Josh Knight for kicking out at Rak-Sakyi, but decided the response by the Charlton player, who raced towards the home defender before slamming him to the ground, was only worthy of a yellow card.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson likened the incident to a WWE move, while Charlton boss Dean Holden predictably said he didn't see it.
Kitchen had originally postponed the match in January 90 minutes before kick off, although little blame was attached to him for that decision.
Kitchen must have impressed his bosses last season as he refereed a League One play-off semi-final last season and has refereed two Championship matches this term.