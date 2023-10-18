News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United reunited with referee who irritated them last season

The referee responsible for the most contentious decision at a Peterborough United match in all of last season is back at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 13:02 BST
Andrew Kitchen's failure to send off Charlton Athletic loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi during a 0-0 draw at London Road in February staggered home officials, players and fans.

Kitchen did correctly show a red card to Posh man Josh Knight for kicking out at Rak-Sakyi, but decided the response by the Charlton player, who raced towards the home defender before slamming him to the ground, was only worthy of a yellow card.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson likened the incident to a WWE move, while Charlton boss Dean Holden predictably said he didn't see it.

Referee Andrew Kitchen (facing) after calling off the Posh v Charlton League One match. Photo: Joe Dent.Referee Andrew Kitchen (facing) after calling off the Posh v Charlton League One match. Photo: Joe Dent.
Referee Andrew Kitchen (facing) after calling off the Posh v Charlton League One match. Photo: Joe Dent.
Kitchen had originally postponed the match in January 90 minutes before kick off, although little blame was attached to him for that decision.

Kitchen must have impressed his bosses last season as he refereed a League One play-off semi-final last season and has refereed two Championship matches this term.

