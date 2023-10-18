Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Kitchen's failure to send off Charlton Athletic loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi during a 0-0 draw at London Road in February staggered home officials, players and fans.

Kitchen did correctly show a red card to Posh man Josh Knight for kicking out at Rak-Sakyi, but decided the response by the Charlton player, who raced towards the home defender before slamming him to the ground, was only worthy of a yellow card.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson likened the incident to a WWE move, while Charlton boss Dean Holden predictably said he didn't see it.

Referee Andrew Kitchen (facing) after calling off the Posh v Charlton League One match. Photo: Joe Dent.

Kitchen had originally postponed the match in January 90 minutes before kick off, although little blame was attached to him for that decision.