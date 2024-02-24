Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates his goal for Posh at Cambridge United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh deserved their win even though they relied on a fortunate goal to seal a first success in six League One matches as a 56th minute cross from Ephron Mason-Clark by-passed players on both sides before settling in the far corner of the net.

It was justice for Mason-Clark who had received some rough treatment from the home defenders throughout. It appeared to be a Cambridge tactic to make up for a lack of quality by doubling down on aggression.

But ultimately it didn’t work and Posh would have claimed their first Football League win at the Abbey Stadium for 36 years by a bigger margin had they not wasted so many promising attacking positions.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh at Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh kept faith with the team that started the impressive Wembley-clinching win at Blackpool on Tuesday which was still a surprise as it left Hector Kyprianou on the substitutes’ bench. Joining him was on-loan winger Michael Olakigbe who was preferred to the rather unfortunate David Ajiboye, an effective substitute at times this season

Cambridge made three changes to the side beaten at home by Bolton Wanderers on the same night, but two former Posh players Danny Andrew and Ryan Bennett formed -half of the back four.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to confirm Posh would not find this game anything like their stroll by the seaside. They snapped into tackles and rushed Posh into errors. Even Ronnie Edwards who gave the ball away in the second minute and looked to have conceded a penalty for a follow-up foul only to be saved by an assistant referee’s flag.

That same assistant came to the rescue again just before he break when Elias Kachunga nodded home from close range after a Cambridge corner had been returned into the penalty area.

Posh were also thankful to goalkeeper Jed Steer who twice saved well from Jack Lankester, once from close range and then again from the edge of the penalty area.

Posh struggled to get their potent wingers into the game for the opening half an hour with any chances coming after misplaced passes by the opposition. Joel Randall intercepted one in the area, but couldn’t find Malik Mothersille who would have had a tap in.

Posh did enjoy a 10-minute burst of pressure towards the end of the half with Mothersille’s poor touch ruining one chance and then a reluctance to shoot cost him another opportunity, both had been set up by Kwame Poku.

Poku reacted late when Mothersille sent a fine cross across goal and Archie Collins curled a 20-yarder onto the roof of the net as once again Posh failed to find the necessary ruthless streak.

Things didn’t change after the break even after Mason-Clark’s match-winning moment.

Posh countered impressively, particularly after Kyprianou and Ricky-Jade Jones entered the fray on the hour mark.

Kyprianou hit the crossbar when he probably should have scored after a neat Mason-Clark lay-off and Jones heaved a glorious chance over the bar after he was teed up by Randall. Mason-Clark also slashed an opportunity well over the bar and Randall’s decent strike was deflected off target.

Posh often made great strides down the left flank with Harrison Burrows prominent, but they were also forced to defend on occasion.

Josh Knight survived penalty appeals after a clumsy attempted clearance, but the great opportunity for an equaliser arrived 10 minutes from time when the ball ran kindly for Andrew 20 yards from goal.

Andrew has a strong shot on him and he had time to line the shot up, but he drilled the ball just past a post to the relief of Steer who appeared beaten.

And Posh saw the game out quite comfortably after that to the obvious delight of the travelling fans who have had a great few days.

It doesn’t come much better than booking a trip to Wembley and then completing a League One double over some noisy neighbours.

Posh: Jed Steer, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jadel Katongo, Archie Collins, Jeando Fuchs (sub Hector Kyprianou, 60 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark (sub Jonson Clarke-Harris, 87 mins), Joel Randall, Kwame Poku, Malik Mothersille (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 60 mins). .

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Romoney Crichlow, Ryan De Havilland, Michael Olakigbe.

Cambridge: Jack Stevens, Danny Andrew, Michael Morrison, Ryan Bennett (sub Jubril Okedina, 87 mins), James Brophy (Brandon, Njoku, 87 mins), George Thomas, James Gibbons (sub Liam Bennett, 64 mins), Jordan Cousins (sub Adam May, 75 mins), Jack Lankester, Elias Kachunga (sub Macauley Bonne, 76 mins), Sullay Kaikai.

Unused subs: Will Mannion, Paul Digby,

GOALS: Posh – Mason-Clark (56 mins),

CAUTIONS: Posh – Katongo (delaying the re-start)

Cambridge – Lankester (foul), Morrison (foul), R. Bennett (foul),Andrew (foul).

REFEREE: Charles Breakspear