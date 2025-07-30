Peterborough United remain committed to entertaining and attacking football

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh this summer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

There will be no compromise on playing style as Posh set out to right the wrongs of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing out from the back, passing through the thirds and quick-tempo ball movement will remain a major part of the Posh playbook.

There might be a formation tweak to a 4-3-3, but the commitment to attacking football remains, even when they visit one of League One’s powerhouses, Cardiff City, on opening day (Saturday, 3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We won’t change our philosophy no matter what happens,” Ferguson insisted. “We aim to be positive in every game we play. We want to win first and foremost, but we also want to play good football.

"Circumstances might force us to make minor changes, but we are a passing team. We are committed to our style and we work hard on it.”

The Posh philosophy could be tested by the absence of new goalkeeper Alex Bass. Posh recruited Bass partly because is very good on the ball, but he is not expected to play in the opening League One games, at the very least, because of a foot injury picked up in the pre-season game at MK Dons.

Ferguson is expected to reveal how long Bass will be out for at a pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon. Posh could be forced into the loan market as their only healthy senior ‘keeper is transfer-listed Aussie Nick Bilokapic. Academy graduate Will Blackmore has been struggling with injury and illness this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cardiff is obviously a tough start for us,” Ferguson added. “They look like they have changed a bit. They appear to have become a lot younger and the new manager has imposed his style of play on them. They will be patient in possession.

"But they also have some very strong, experienced Championship-standard players in their squad so it’s a very tough game, but one we are very much looking forward to.

"It’s a big club and a big stadium, but we will have a good following. The fans stuck with us well last season and I’m sure they will be with us again.”

Sam Hughes and Chris Conn-Clarke missed some training this week, but both are expected to be available for Saturday’s game which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Posh are expected to take over 1,000 fans to South Wales.