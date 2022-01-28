Peterborough United reject bid for skipper from Blackpool

Posh skipper Oliver Norburn. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Seasiders are understood to have made their six-figure offer on Wednesday (January 26), but it was immediately turned down by Posh.

Norburn’s family are believed to still live in the North West, but he only moved to Posh from Shrewsbury in August when signing a three-year deal.

The 29 year-old’s form has been impressive and his obvious leadership skills led to Ferguson making him captain in December.