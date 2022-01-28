Peterborough United reject bid for skipper from Blackpool
Peterborough United have rejected a bid from Championship rivals Blackpool for skipper Oliver Norburn.
The Seasiders are understood to have made their six-figure offer on Wednesday (January 26), but it was immediately turned down by Posh.
Norburn’s family are believed to still live in the North West, but he only moved to Posh from Shrewsbury in August when signing a three-year deal.
The 29 year-old’s form has been impressive and his obvious leadership skills led to Ferguson making him captain in December.
Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “Blackpool made a bid, but we turned it down flat. We need players like Oliver in our situation. Anyway we only signed him in August after our manager managed to persuade the owners to make it happen, and he’s subsequently been made captain.”