The new Posh signing Joe Andrews was at the Southampton Academy for 12 years. He also spoke to the Posh media team. He said: "I spent a long time within the Academy at Southampton and that gave me a good grounding, but I have really enjoyed playing for Chippenham and it is good that I can go back and finish the season there.

My focus now is on helping Chippenham until the end of the season and then my full focus will be on Peterborough, training well and hopefully showing what I can do.

"When I heard about the interest from Peterborough, it was obviously something that I wanted to make happen because this is a club that gives opportunities to young players. I had other options, but I knew this club would help me with my development under this manager.”