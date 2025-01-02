Peterborough United reject bid for captain Hector Kyprianou
The Winter window runs from January 2 to 11pm on Monday, February 3 and we will update the blog with Posh moves, all League One transfers and any news involving former London Road players.
Posh January transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have made 3 defensive signings
- Departures and signings still expected in final days of window
- RJJ and Hector already linked with a Championship move
Exeter strenghten
Exeter City have signed experienced free agent centre-back Angus MacDonald.
Stockport have signed midfielder Owen Moxon from Portsmouth on a permanent deal.
Late deals including an ex-Posh man
Millwall signed full-back Zak Strurge on loan from Chelsea. Sturge flopped on loan at Posh last season.
Burton have signed defender Kyran Lofthouse from League One rivals Barnsley on loan for the remainder of the season.
Barnsley have signed Wolves wing-back Dexter Lembikisa on loan for rest of the campaign.
Relegation rivals strengthen
Crawley have signed Canadian midfielder Liam Fraser, who was most recently with FC Dallas in the MLS. reports Sussex World.
Leyton Orient are close to securing the signature of centre-back Rarmani Edmonds-Green from Charlton Athletic, according to the South London Press.
Striker Sam Cosgrove has joined Stockport County on loan from Barnsley until the end of the season.
Late League One sigings
Bristol Rovers have now signed Watford goalkeeper Myles Roberts on loan.
Charlton have signed Portsmouth centre-back Tom McIntyre on loan.
Barnsley have signed French striker Clement Rodrigues from SC Bastia on loan.
Posh reject Kyprianou bid
Apparently Darragh MacAnthony has said on TalkSPORT that Posh have rejected a bid for Posh captain Hector Kyprianou from Watford. Watford tried to sign Kyprianou last season.
Cobblers make late swoop
Cobblers have signed midfielder Ben Perry from Nottingham Forest on loan.
Blues sign an international
Birmingham City have signed South Korean international left-back Lee Myung-jae.
League One latest
Stevenage have signed winger Kyle Edwards on a permanent deal from Championship club Oxford United.
Wigan have completed the signing of Oxford winger Owen Dale.
Rotherham have signed long-serving Luton Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu on loan.
League One latest
Wigan are trying to sign Oxford United winger Owen Dale.
Cobblers make a move
Exeter have signed signed centre-back Ed Turns from Brighton.
Cobblers have signed Burnley forward Dara Costelloe on loan. He scored five goals on loan at Accrington in the first half of the season,
Swansea have signed midfielder Lewis O’Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest which could end their interest in Posh skipper Hector Kyprianou.
League One latest
Bristol Rovers have confirmed the arrival of Cardiff City striker Michael Reindorf on loan.
Mansfield have signed veteran striker Jordan Rhodes on loan from Blackpool. Mansfield host Posh relegation rivals Northampton Town on Friday.
Big Swansea bid rejected
Swansea City, who have reportedly shown interest in Posh skipper Hector Kyprianou, have had a near £1 million bid for Orient midfielder Ethan Galbraith.
That could mean the Championship club step up their interest in Kyprianou who could lave London Road for free in the summer.
Reading have completed the loan signing of Burton forward Billy Bodin.
Former Posh man moves into League One
Struggling Exeter City have signed forward Andrew Oluwabori from Halifax Town on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Oluwabori (23) joined Posh from Huddersfield in 2022, but didn’t make a first-team appearance.
Mansfield have completed the loan signing of Brighton forward Caylan Vickers.
Shrews signing
Relegation threatened Shrewsbury have completed the loan signing of Bradford City striker Vadaine Oliver.
Cambridge sign a 'keeper and Brum sign an international
Cambridge United have signed Sunderland goalkeeper Nathan Bishop on loan until the end of the season. He spent the first half of the season at Wycombe but made just two appearances.
Birmingham City are expected to complete the signing of South Korea international defender Lee Myung-jae on a free transfer before tonight’s deadline.
Joe Andrews on Posh move
The new Posh signing Joe Andrews was at the Southampton Academy for 12 years. He also spoke to the Posh media team. He said: "I spent a long time within the Academy at Southampton and that gave me a good grounding, but I have really enjoyed playing for Chippenham and it is good that I can go back and finish the season there.
My focus now is on helping Chippenham until the end of the season and then my full focus will be on Peterborough, training well and hopefully showing what I can do.
"When I heard about the interest from Peterborough, it was obviously something that I wanted to make happen because this is a club that gives opportunities to young players. I had other options, but I knew this club would help me with my development under this manager.”
Andrews is a Welsh Under 19 international and has numerous caps at younger age levels for his country.
Fergie on new Posh signing
Posh boss Darren Ferguson speaking to his club media team on new signing Joe Andrews, a teenage midfielder who has sent straight back on loan to his National League South club Chippenham Town.
Ferguson said: “Joe is a young lad we have had our eye on. He is a really good footballer. We keep an eye on the non-league scene and he was brought to our attention because of his performances.
"He has played quite a few games for an 18-year-old and he will go back to Chippenham on-loan, we will keep an eye on him and try and get him in to train with us, initially with the Under 21s, when we can.”
League One latest
Wycombe Wanderers have set their sights on an ambitious loan move for midfielder Xavier Simons from Championship side Hull City according to reports.