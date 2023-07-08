News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have reduced admission prices for the first round Carabao Cup tie with Swindon Town, a match that will be played at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, August 8 (7.30pm kick off).
The London Road End and the Deskgo Stand will be closed for the fixture against League Two opponents.

Prices: Season Ticket Holders (In Advance): Adults: £12, Seniors 65+: £10, Under 24s: £8, Under 18s: £3, Under 12s: FREE.

Non-Season Ticket Holders (In Advance): Adults: £14, Seniors 65+: £12, Under 24s: £9, Under 18s: £4, Under 12s: £1Match Day (From 10am): Adults: £16, Seniors 65+: £14, Under 24s: £10, Under 18s: £5, Under 12s: £2Alan Boswell Insurance Executive Suite: (Season ticket holders in advance): Adults: £15, Seniors 65+: £13, Under 24s: £10.

The Weston Homes Stadium.The Weston Homes Stadium.
Season ticket holders' seats are reserved until 5pm on Friday, August 4

