Posh sent the 23-year-old for a scan on Wednesday after he was not showing the progress they hoped on prior to the Swindon game, which he sat out.

The scan did reveal that there is no damage to Mason-Clark’s hamstring and he was out on the training pitch on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson did not rule him out of the opening home league match of the season against Charlton on Saturday but has suggested that he will not be willing to take a risk with his fitness.

Ephron Mason-Clark limped off injured against Reading on the opening day. Photo: Joe Dent.

On Thursday afternoon, Ferguson said: “The scan results show no tear to any muscle. We’re just seeing how he responds, he was out on the grass today and we’ll know a bit more tomorrow.

“It really is a day-by-day thing so I can’t make any judgement on whether he will be ready for Saturday but it was a good result from the scan.

"It was just a bit of fatigue, which was very, very pleasing but I’m not going to risk anyone with a muscle problem at any stage of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Mason-Clark is not deemed fit to start, Ricky-Jade Jones is likely to replace the Posh captain out wide and Ferguson was impressed with the way he played both out wide and as a central striker against Swindon in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

He said: “That’s why we’ve got a squad.

"Ricky showed how flexible he is. He did well in terms of his movement and threat and he’ll have to play both wide and down the middle at times this season.