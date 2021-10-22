Peterborough United receive over 70 applications for a £100k per year role

Outgoing Posh CEO Bob Symns with chairman Darragh MacAnthony and director of football Barry Fry.

The role carries a £100k salary with bonuses that could take the figure to £150k

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “We want a people person, a motivator, a problem solver, an idealist and someone with a vision that marries with ours.

“We want someone who will live within 20 minutes of the city and who wants to be here for the next 10-15 years.

“We’ve had some interesting applications from current football CEOs and from people who already work at a club, but who want to take the step up to the role of CEO.”

The chief executive post is vacant after Bob Symns announced his retiremant after 17 years at Posh. Ex-Sunderland and Notts County CEO Jim Rodwell is currently acting as interim CEO.

Posh have outlined the ‘core responsibilities and duties’ and the ‘candidate attributes’ they are seeking for the post.

CORE RESPOSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

Develop, in conjunction with the Board and management, the vision and growth strategy for the business, then lead overall execution by establishing and monitoring milestones related to our financial and operating plans.

Spearhead exciting changes to the current stadium now that it is under the control of the ownership group.

Manage, lead & nurture the current talented staff the club has & motivate our current managers of departments to deliver success in each of their areas.

Look to help establish the club and grow it into a top 14 Championship football club.

Growth in all areas is pivotal but commercial growth through fan engagement is key to our long term success.

Look for creative ways to keep overheads at an affordable level without compromising the growth and success of the club.

Capable of managing social media and digital distribution strategies.

CANDIDATE ATTRIBUTES

Resides within 30-minute commute of Peterborough, or is willing to relocate.

10+ years of experience leading teams of people.

Previous Football Club experience is considered an asset but not essential.

Degree or higher qualification; unless candidate can demonstrate commensurate experience.

Demonstrable experience of significantly growing revenues.

Understanding of financial reporting and accounts.

Strong leadership skills and able to appropriately delegate tasks as needed.

Able to work under pressure and independently when necessary.

Highly ambitious and growth driven.

Excellent communication skills, written and verbal.

Business minded with excellent street smarts and common sense.