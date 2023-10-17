News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United pair Kwame Poku and Zak Sturge should be back to bolster the matchday squad for the visit of Wycombe Wanderers to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Kwame Poku in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Kwame Poku in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Kwame Poku in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

On-loan Chelsea left-back Sturge is definitely available after recovering from the impact injury that kept him out of the 2-0 win over Lincoln City 10 days ago.

And winger Poku is also coming along nicely after suffering a recurrence of a knee problem which forced him out of the Imps win towards the end of the first half.

Poku might struggle to get back into the starting line-up after the impact his replacement David Ajiboye made against Lincoln. Ajiboye capped an excellent display with a brilliant goal.

"Zak is fine now,” Posh assistant manager Kieran Scarff said. “He’s been training full-time since last week.

"Kwame is a bit more touch and go, but he’s been on the grass this week and he’s progressing nicely so he also has a chance of being fit for the Wycombe game.

"The manager certainly has some difficult selection issues now as David gave us great energy, impetus and drive when he came on against Lincoln and we all know about Kwame’s quality.”

First-team boss Darren Ferguson is expected back at Posh on Thursday.

The funeral of his mother Lady Cathy Ferguson took place on Monday.

