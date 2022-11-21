Ephron Mason-Clark hobbled off against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have been boosted by the news that the injury to forward Ephron Mason-Clark is not as serious as first feared.

The 23-year-old left the field just before the hour mark after receiving several minutes of treatment and it had been feared he could have spent a considerable period on the sidelines.

Grant McCann has now revealed that he just has a mild concussion and will be fit to feature on Saturday in the FA Cup.

He has been suffering with the illness bug that has been sweeping around the camp though but McCann hopes that is now behind them.

He said: “Ephron travelled separately from the rest of the squad to Bristol and will be missing tomorrow. He’s got a suspected mild concussion from the challenge in the second half but we expect him to be back on Saturday.

"There’s a lot of little knocks and niggles going around the camp at the minute.

"Jack Taylor trained on Monday for the first time in five or six days and Jonson Clarke-Harris still isn’t 100 percent it was a tough call to put him on the bench at Bristol but he was adamant he wanted to go."

Joe Ward remains out though and McCann has been unable to put a timeline on his return.

