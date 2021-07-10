Peterborough United receive a huge boost with the award of Academy Two status

From left, Posh Under 18s manager Simon Davies, Academy Director Kieran Scarff and Under 23s manager Matthew Etherington.

The club believe Academy Two status will enhance the development of young players at the Weston Homes Stadium. Planning permission for a new dome over the club’s training facilities at the Nene Park Academy was vital to the improved status and was granted by Peterborough City Council last month.

The Academy system in English football is split into four categories with Academy One the highest grading possible.

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale said: “Achieving Category Two status is a significant and hard-earned step on the path to the club’s stated goal of achieving three Academy graduates per year from 2024-2025. We would like to thank Peterborough City Council, the Premier League and the EFL for their support, without which this would not have been possible. I am so proud of our team for delivering this goal and our future is very bright.”

Academy director Kieran Scarff added: “Thenews, confirming Category Two status, is absolutely brilliant and something we all firmly believe to be key to the continued development of our young players. The added challenge the Category Two games programme brings, the increased staff around the players and the commitment to continue to develop our training facilities are all so important. The successful outcome of this process is the result of so much outstanding work from our brilliant staff. As always, the support of the co-owners has been absolutely vital. Without the drive and ambition they continue to show the progress we are making would not have been possible.”