News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Peterborough United receive a boost despite not playing, first goal for over a year for ex-Posh striker, and a red card for a former goalkeeper

Peterborough United are now clear in fourth place in League One despite not playing on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 14th Oct 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 18:26 BST
Former Posh managers Grant McCann (left) and Steve Evans. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comFormer Posh managers Grant McCann (left) and Steve Evans. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Former Posh managers Grant McCann (left) and Steve Evans. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Stevenage were the only team from the top six of the start of the day to play and they went down 3-0 at Blackpool.

Steve Evans’ side had started the day dead level on points and on goal difference with Posh, but a fourth defeat of the season dropped them to fifth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool, with former Posh skipper Oliver Norburn playing for 90 minutes, are now seventh just two points behind Posh.

Elsewhere in League One Cambridge United conceded an 88th minute equaliser at home to Shrewsbury in a game that finished 1-1, and have been overtaken in the table by bang in form Burton Albion who won 1-0 at Lincoln City. The Brewers have shot up to 13th after winning three League One games in a row.

Most Popular

Leyton Orient are up to 10th after a 1-0 win at Carlisle United.

In League Two former Posh midfielder Louis Reed scored as unbeaten Mansfield Town won 4-1 at Notts County, while ex-Posh striker Matty Stevens scored twice as Forest Green Rovers thumped Colchester United 5-0 to end a run of six straight fourth tier defeats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another former Posh loan player Callum Morton also scored in this game. He is now on loan at Forest Green and this was his first goal for almost a year.

One-time Posh loanee goalkeeper Luke McGee was sent off for Tranmere after handling outside his penalty area. Crewe won 2-0.

Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers continued their climb up the table with a 4-1 home win over Sutton United.

Related topics:Callum MortonLeague OneLuke McGeeBlackpoolSteve Evans