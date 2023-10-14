Former Posh managers Grant McCann (left) and Steve Evans. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Stevenage were the only team from the top six of the start of the day to play and they went down 3-0 at Blackpool.

Steve Evans’ side had started the day dead level on points and on goal difference with Posh, but a fourth defeat of the season dropped them to fifth.

Blackpool, with former Posh skipper Oliver Norburn playing for 90 minutes, are now seventh just two points behind Posh.

Elsewhere in League One Cambridge United conceded an 88th minute equaliser at home to Shrewsbury in a game that finished 1-1, and have been overtaken in the table by bang in form Burton Albion who won 1-0 at Lincoln City. The Brewers have shot up to 13th after winning three League One games in a row.

Leyton Orient are up to 10th after a 1-0 win at Carlisle United.

In League Two former Posh midfielder Louis Reed scored as unbeaten Mansfield Town won 4-1 at Notts County, while ex-Posh striker Matty Stevens scored twice as Forest Green Rovers thumped Colchester United 5-0 to end a run of six straight fourth tier defeats.

Another former Posh loan player Callum Morton also scored in this game. He is now on loan at Forest Green and this was his first goal for almost a year.

One-time Posh loanee goalkeeper Luke McGee was sent off for Tranmere after handling outside his penalty area. Crewe won 2-0.