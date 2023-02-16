Peterborough United reach 'must-win' territory and the boss believes they will come good

Hecor Kyprianou in action for Posh against Morecambe in August. Photo: Paul Marriott.

​On paper it looks like one of the easiest remaining assignments of the season for Posh which is just as well as the club will be in ‘must-win’ territory on their first visit to the Mazuma Stadium.

Morecambe are 21st in the table and have spent much of the season in the bottom four, although there have been signs of life at home recently with four wins and a draw in their last five matches.

Ferguson could make team changes for the game as Posh seek to avoid a third straight defeat.

"We’ll have to have a look at them before I decide what we do tactically,” Ferguson said. " But if we get a performance like we delivered at Fleetwood, and just be a bit more ruthless in the final third, then I will be a happy man.

“We do a lot of work on getting to the last third and then the players are a bit more free and have to make the correct decisions. Did we make enough correct decisions in the final third at Fleetwood? Probably not. That’s something we will work on

“It’s a tough week for us travel-wise. We didn’t get back from Fleetwood until the early hours of Wednesday morning. so we’ll get the players in a bit later on Thursday and go up early on Friday to train up north.

"A change of routine might help us.”

If Ferguson does make team changes centre-back Frankie Kent could be vulnerable with Josh Knight waiting to step up.

Posh have added midfielder Oliver Norburn to their matchday squad after the 30 year-old came through a 45-minute run-out in a 1-1 Professional Development Under 21 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium.

It was Norburn’s first competitive outing since damaging knee ligaments 11 months ago.

Ricky-Jade Jones picked up an ankle injury in that game soon after scoring a splendid goal.