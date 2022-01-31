Peterborough United re-sign midfielder from Huddersfield Town
Peterborough United have re-signed midfielder Reece Brown on loan from Championship rivals Huddersfield Town until the end of the season.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 7:35 pm
It will be the 25 year-old’s third loan spell at Posh. He made 44 appearances in the club’s League One promotion campaign last season and 12 appearances in the truncated 2019-20 campaign.
He has scored two Posh goals including one in a 2-0 derby win at Northampton Town last season.
Brown has not played for Huddersfield this season.